Karnataka: Huge protests following BJP Yuva Morcha worker death

Following the death of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru by unidentified persons in Bellare on late Tuesday night, security has been beefed up to prevent law and order situation.

Shops and hotels have closed as well as schools have shut down.

Right-wing organisation Vishwa Hindu Parishad has called for a bandh in Bellare and Sulya towns.

On Tuesday night, the 32-year-old Praveen Nettaru was attacked with lethal weapons by unidentified persons. He lay there soaked in blood. By the time he was rushed to the hospital, doctors pronounced him dead.

According to an NDTV report, public gatherings are restricted. District police chief Rushikesh Sonanay said, “Three assailants had come on a bike. We have information that the bike had a Kerala registration number. We are scanning CCTV footage for clues.”

The murder sparked anger in the Dakshina Kannada. State chief minister Basavaraj Bommai condemned the attack and assured speedy investigation. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said, “It is natural that there will be anger over losing a young man, but I request people to maintain peace.”

On Wednesday, Nettaru’s funeral took place that was attended by hundreds.

Remembering Nettaru, BJP district president Sudarshan Moodbidri said that the young man was an active member of the Sangh Parivar and made his presence felt in social and political circles.

Incidentally, on July 21, a 19-year-old Muslim was killed by a group of 8 Hindu men. Siasat.com had reported that 6 out of the 8 belong to the right-wing group Bajrang Dal.

The incident took place at Kalanja village in Sullia taluk, Karnataka.