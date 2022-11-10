Karnataka Idgah row: Sri Ram Sena chief taken into preventive custody in Mysuru

Right-wing organisation Sri Ram Sena’s chief Pramod Muthalik was taken into preventive custody by the police on Thursday. He and his men tried to protest against the civic body’s decision who granted permission to the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) to observe Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan’s birth anniversary in December at the Idgah Maidan in Hubballi.

Muthalik was taken into preventive custody as soon as he landed in Mysuru.

#SriramSene chief Pramod Muthalik had come to protest against #tippujayanti celebrated at Eidgah Maidan at #Hubballi #Karnataka. He was,however, not allowed by cops. And escorted out. pic.twitter.com/OqzvEc6jdg — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) November 10, 2022

For the last few weeks, the Idgah Maidan has become a boiling kettle of controversies. Earlier in August, the Karnataka High Court had allowed Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations to go ahead at the Idgah ground.

On November 8, AIMIM along with Dalit organisations submitted a memorandum to the corporation commissioner seeking permission to celebrate the birth anniversary of Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan. As soon as Sri Ram Sena came to know about this, they submitted a memorandum seeking permission to celebrate Kanakadasa Jayanti at the same place.

However, the civic body approved AIMIM and Dalit organisations’ requests. This angered the Hindutva organisation which threatened to conduct protests against the decision.

Anticipating communal unrest, the Karnataka police imposed Section 144 CrPc. Additional forces were deployed to control any unrest.

Criticizing the decision, Sri Ram Sena Pramod Muthalik said he would participate in the protest but was soon taken into preventive custody by the police.

Idgah Maidan row

The Karnataka High Court had allowed Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations to be held at the grounds which resulted in a huge backlash from Muslim groups.

A local Muslim organisation had contested the civic body’s move to allow celebrations there, saying the Municipal Commissioner was “trying to convert the place of worship”.

The Supreme Court upheld the verdict of the Karnataka High Court and as such Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations were held at the Idgah Maidan.