Karnataka imposes Rs 10L penalty on use of artificial colour in certain food items

In March, the state government banned the use of artificial colours in edible items such as gobi manchurian and cotton candy.

Published: 24th June 2024 11:07 pm IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has passed an order imposing a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh and punishment from seven years up to life imprisonment for using artificial colours in chicken kebabs, fish, and vegetable dishes across the state.

The order was passed by the Food Safety and Standards Department after complaints were received that eateries across the state were using artificial colours in these dishes, causing health hazards for the people.

The department collected 39 samples of kebabs and examined them in the state laboratories. Among these, eight samples were found to be using sunset yellow and carnosine artificial colours, which are classified as unsafe under Rule 3(1)(zz)(viii) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

As per Rule 16.0 of the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, the use of artificial colours is banned as they cause severe health hazards.

In March, the state government banned the use of artificial colours in edible items such as gobi manchurian and cotton candy.

