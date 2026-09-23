Karnataka insurance fraud probe gets dedicated police team

Bengaluru: A dedicated Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up by the Karnataka government to investigate complaints relating to fraudulent claims made before insurance companies across the state.

The formation of the specialised unit comes in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court in SLP (Civil) No. 5582/2023. The apex court had directed states to establish special teams at the state level for dealing with complaints involving fraudulent insurance claims.

As per the order issued by the Karnataka government on Wednesday, September 23, the SIT will be headed by an Inspector General of Police (IGP). A Superintendent of Police (SP) from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), nominated for the purpose, will be part of the team.

The composition of the unit includes a Deputy Superintendent of Police and three Police Inspectors, who will be nominated by the Director General and Inspector General of Police. The SIT has been given jurisdiction throughout Karnataka, enabling it to take up cases from different parts of the state.

The government has declared the SIT as a police station under Section 2(1)(u) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. This provision will enable the unit to formally register and investigate cases within its assigned jurisdiction.

Its officers have also been authorised under Section 193 of the BNSS to submit final reports to the appropriate courts following investigations.

The SIT will operate under the direct supervision of the Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order. The state government said the specialised arrangement would facilitate coordinated and prompt investigation of complaints involving suspected insurance fraud.