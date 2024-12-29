Karnataka: Israeli DJ’s New Year show cancelled after strong protests

Renowned Israeli artist DJ Sajnka who was scheduled to perform at a party at Bolar’s City Beach in Mangaluru on Friday Night December 27 cancelled his show following strong opposition from Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal members.

The right-wing members pressured local authorities to revoke permission for DJ Sajnaka’s performance which was part of the New Year celebrations. The event organizers were compelled to alter the program, with other artists stepping in to entertain the crowd instead.

The organisation members raised multiple objections to the event, including allegations that DJ parties foster negative influences on youth and potentially expose them to drug-related risks. They also accused Sajnka of previously disrespecting Hindu deities.

In the lead-up to the event, the Hindutva members issued a strong warning, asserting that if the event featured the Israeli musical artist they would stage huge protests.

In order to prevent possible unrest the police decided to interfere and withdrew the permit for Sajnka’s performance at the last minute, citing security concerns.

Despite landing in Mangaluru on Friday, the music artist Sajnka who has a million followers on social media remained in his hotel room and did not perform after the police instructions.

The event however continued with alternative artists taking the stage, replacing Sajnka’s scheduled performance