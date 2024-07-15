Karnataka: KSRTC proposes fare hike; govt yet to take a decision

Following the introduction of Mahalakshmi Shakthi scheme, the Karnataka State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is planning to raise ticket fees up to 15- 20%.

The Mahalakshmi Shakthi Scheme is one of the poll guarantees provided by the Congress-led Karnataka government which provides free bus travel to women and transgender.

It is learnt that the KSRTC has suffered losses after the introduction of the scheme.

It has proposed the fee hike to the state government which is yet to decide on it.

Speaking to PTI, KSRTC chairperson S R Srinivas said, “The increase in ticket prices is inevitable. We held a meeting two days ago and decided to send a proposal for a 15-20 percent hike in the bus fare. The hike is needed for the survival of KSRTC, which is incurring huge losses after implementing the Shakti scheme.”

Highlighting that the corporation suffered a loss of Rs 295 crore in the last three months, Srinivas said, “The prices for fuel and other automobile parts have substantially gone up. The salaries of KSRTC employees were not revised from 2020. The corporation has faced ₹295 crore loss in the last three months.”

Earlier, during the Lok Sabha election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the free bus travel will burn a hole in revenues. This was strongly opposed by Karnataka deputy CM DK Shiv Kumar who disagreed with what the prime minister remarked.

KRS reacts

Meanwhile, Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao has commented on the proposed bus fee hike saying the current Telangana government will follow the same.

Posting on X, he said, “Remember when someone says “it’s Free”, they are taking you for a ride There’s always a heavy price for anything that you are told is “Free” The day is not far when Telangana RTC will also follow in the footsteps of Karnataka and increase Bus Fares.”