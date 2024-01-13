Karnataka launches ‘Darakhastu Podi’ campaign to address land-related Issues

Bengaluru: In a bid to simplify and expedite the resolution of land-related issues and provide relief to citizens, particularly farmers, the Karnataka government has launched the ‘Darakhastu Podi’ campaign.

The revenue department has initiated the ‘Podi Andolan’ program to address problems related to squatting and encroachment on government-sanctioned lands.

Under this initiative, the government will conduct surveys of lands belonging to farmers whose properties are registered in the names of their fathers or grandfathers. Even if farmers do not apply for the survey, the government will proactively carry out the process and transfer the property to the names of their children.

This move aims to assist farmers who face challenges in changing land ownership due to financial constraints, family issues, or other reasons.

The Podi movement specifically targets cases where farmers have acquired government land through the Darakhastu Committee. This campaign aims to streamline the resolution of pending land allotment cases through rover, ortho-rectified radar image-based surveys.

Revenue Minister Krishna Bhairegowda highlighted that this initiative would eliminate the need for farmers to visit village accountants and various offices, reducing bureaucratic hurdles. The campaign has initially commenced in Ramanagara, and if successful, it will be extended to all districts in the state.

In addition to the ‘Darakhastu Podi’ campaign, the government has also taken steps to reduce service fees for applications submitted under the Mojini system, covering land measurement, survey, and podi.

Previously, there was a uniform service charge for both urban and rural areas. However, the recent revision differentiates between these areas. The move is aimed at easing the financial burden on farmers, who had expressed concerns about being charged for the full area despite differences in Pahani Column-3 and public right areas.

As part of the ongoing ‘Podi mukta Abhiyaan,’ the government will continue to provide services free of charge to claimants involved in the multi-ownership campaign. Additionally, the revised application fees will not apply to submissions made before January 1, and a fee of Rs 1,000 will be levied for each application submitted for voluntary sketch preparation.

This initiative aligns with the government’s commitment to resolving land-related issues promptly and efficiently, ensuring transparency and providing much-needed relief to citizens across Karnataka.