Karnataka leaders hail RCB’s back-to-back IPL glory; DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaia

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) successful defence of the Indian Premier League (IPL) title has drawn praise from Karnataka’s top political leaders, with Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar and outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah congratulating the franchise on its historic achievement.



RCB defeated Gujarat Titans in a thrilling IPL final on Sunday night to become champions for the second consecutive season, sparking celebrations among cricket fans across Karnataka.

Amid the jubilation, Shivakumar raised concerns over the decision to stage the IPL final in Gujarat instead of Bengaluru. He alleged that Karnataka had been denied the opportunity to host the title clash despite RCB’s strong presence and fan following.



“The final should have been played in Bengaluru. The state has been unfairly deprived of hosting rights. There appears to be a political angle behind the decision,” Shivakumar said while interacting with reporters. He, however, refrained from elaborating further on the issue.



The Congress leader praised the franchise for maintaining its winning momentum and producing another memorable season. He said RCB’s success had brought immense pride to Karnataka and its cricket-loving population.



Taking to X, Shivakumar said the team had scripted history by winning consecutive IPL titles and credited the players for displaying exceptional determination, discipline and championship mentality throughout the tournament.

Tonight, Bengaluru rises again as champions!



ಈ ಸಲವೂ ಕಪ್ ನಮ್ದೇ ⭐️⭐️



RCB has created history by clinching a second consecutive IPL title. With grit, composure, and the heart of true champions, the team has once again made Bengaluru proud.



Congratulations to the players,… pic.twitter.com/y2hgXT4m2l — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) May 31, 2026

“RCB has once again made Bengaluru proud. The players, coaches, support staff and millions of loyal fans deserve congratulations for this remarkable accomplishment,” he wrote.



Siddaramaiah also joined in congratulating the franchise, describing the title victory as a result of teamwork, consistency and aggressive cricket.

.@RCBTweets has once again emerged as the IPL champions. Throughout the tournament, the fearless brand of cricket displayed by the RCB boys seemed to leave opposing teams with no answers.



Congratulations to our RCB on lifting the trophy for the second consecutive time. This… pic.twitter.com/1AeTz55DIN — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 31, 2026

He said RCB’s campaign had captivated fans and united supporters across the state.

The outgoing Chief Minister noted that the back-to-back triumph had turned the state into a celebration zone, with supporters rejoicing in every district.

At the same time, he appealed to fans to celebrate responsibly and adhere to safety measures issued by the Karnataka Police.



The IPL triumph has further cemented RCB’s status as one of the most successful and widely supported franchises in the league, with the team now enjoying an unprecedented period of dominance in Indian cricket.