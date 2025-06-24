Karnataka Lokayukta raids places linked to nine govt officials

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Lokayukta sleuths on Tuesday were conducting simultaneous raids on at least 10 locations in eight districts, targeting the residences, properties, and offices of nine officials, including a police inspector.

The raids are being carried out in Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Gadag, Dharwad, Vijayapura, Bagalkot and Kalaburagi districts. The operations, which began early in the morning, are currently underway. An official statement from the Lokayukta is awaited.

According to Lokayukta officials, a raid was conducted in Kalaburagi at the residences of the Executive Engineer (EE) and the Project Development Officer (PDO) of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) department.

The raid specifically targeted the residence and office of the Executive Engineer of the Kalaburagi PRI division, who is scheduled to retire in four days. His properties in both Bengaluru and Kalaburagi are being searched, according to sources.

The residence of the PDO of Sannur Gram Panchayat, a house located in Manasa Residency on Sedam Road, a residential property in Bommanahalli village, Vijayapura district, is also being raided.

The raids were led by Lokayukta SP B.K. Umesh and DySP Geetha Benal in Kalaburagi.

In Gadag, the residence of a Circle Police Inspector in Shivanandanagar and his office are under search. Raids are also being carried out at his properties in Bagalkot, Jamakhandi, and Kerur.

In Chikkamagaluru city, the residence of a female accounts officer attached to the Chikkamagaluru Municipality is being raided.

Search and seizure operations are also underway at the office of the Associate Director of Research (Organic Farming) in Shivamogga.

Additionally, raids are being conducted at the residence of the Chief Officer of Anekal Pattana Panchayat and the residence of an engineer associated with the Malaprabha Project in Dharwad.

The Karnataka Lokayukta conducted simultaneous raids on May 31 across seven districts in the state, at the residences and properties of several government officials in connection with the disproportionate assets case. The raids were conducted in Udupi, Gadag, Dharwad, Belagavi, Bagalkot, Ballari, and Davanagere districts.