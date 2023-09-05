Karnataka Lokayukta special court issues warrant against Sasikala, Ilavarasi

Lokayukta Police have submitted a charge sheet to the court in this connection.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Lokayukta special court on Tuesday issued non-bailable warrants against the Sasikala and Ilavarasi in connection with a bribery case during their imprisonment in central jail.

The court has also issued warrants against the persons who have given sureties.

It was alleged that Sasikala, former AIADMK general secretary, had given Rs 2 crore bribe to officers to avail special benefits inside the prison. It was also alleged that Sasikala and Ilavarasi had gone out for shopping from the jail.

The Bengaluru Lokayukta court is looking into the case and Sasikala, Ilavarasi had not appeared before the court. The court had asked the Lokayukta officers to take custody of the accused and produce before the court.

The matter has been adjourned to October 5.

Sasikala and Ilavarasi were imprisoned for four years in the disproportionate assets case of former Tamil Nadu chief minister late Jayalalithaa.

The Karnataka High Court had earlier quashed the allegations against prison officers in connection with providing facilities to Sasikala and Ilavarasi.

Sasikala had also filed a petition before the High Court seeking quashing of proceedings against her in the case.

