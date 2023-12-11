Karnataka: Man elopes with lover; mother stripped naked, tied to pole

In a disturbing incident fuelled by revenge, a 42-year-old woman was stripped naked and tethered to a pole after her son eloped with a young woman in Belgavi district, Karnataka. Seven people have been arrested.

According to the police, the couple, Dundappa Ashoka Naik and Priyanka Basappa Naik, were in a relationship, but the girl’s family was against it. They fixed her marriage to another person, which was scheduled to take place on Monday, December 11.

However, the couple eloped the previous night, angering the girl’s family. They reached Naik’s home, dragged his mother out, assaulted her, stripped her naked, and tied her to a pole.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and rescued Naik’s mother. So far, seven people have been arrested, while two are on the run.

The 42-year-old woman is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital. A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway.

CM Siddaramaiah reacts

Responding to the incident, chief minister Siddaramaiah said, “Not just Belagavi, our government is strict everywhere. No matter what offence, we’ll take stringent action against those who commit a crime.”

In a post on X, CM wrote, “A woman was stripped naked, tied to a pole and assaulted in Belgaum is extremely inhumane. This has made the whole society dizzy. Our government will not tolerate such heinous acts for any reason.”