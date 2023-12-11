Karnataka: Man kills parents over property intended for sisters

Bengaluru: A man in Karnataka’s Bengaluru Rural district was arrested on Monday for beating his elderly parents to death at their residence over a property dispute, police said.

The incident occurred in Sulibele village near Hoskote in the district.

According to police, the accused Narasimhamurthy murdered his parents for deciding to give a share in property to their daughters.

He had attacked his father Ramakrishnappa, 70, and mother Muniramakka, 65, with an iron rod on Saturday night. After killing them, he had locked the house door from outside and pretended that he didn’t do anything.

When questioning as well, the accused tried to mislead the police. However, growing suspicious with his statements, the police managed to find out that he is the murderer.

The couple had four daughters and a son. All daughters are married and live separately. The daughters called up their parents every day and when their calls were not answered on Sunday, one of them came down to the house on Monday evening and found that her parents dead.

The parents had given away all the property to their children and kept two acres for themselves. They had decided to equally distribute this to their children. The daughters had suspected the role of their brother behind the murders. The property located in the outskirts of Bengaluru was worth crores and this had led the son to commit the crime, police said.