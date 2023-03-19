Karnataka: Man questioned for reciting ‘azaan’ during protest

Bengaluru: The police in Karnataka’s Shivamogga have questioned a Muslim youth who recited ‘azaan’ during a protest at the Deputy Commissioner’s office two days ago.

A Muslim organisation had staged a protest at the office of the Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate on March 17 against former minister and BJP legislator K.S. Eshwarappa over his remarks about ‘azaan’, or the Islamic call for prayers.

During the protest, a youth had recited ‘azaan’ and the video of the same had surfaced on social media.

The protesters had reportedly threatened to recite ‘azaan’ in front of the Vidhana Soudha as well.

The police have registered a case against the youth who has been summoned and questioned about the incident, confirmed Shivamogga Superintendent of Police, G.K. Mithun Kumar.

The SP said the youth was advised not to repeat such activity. The officer also clarified that the youth has not been arrested.

The police are checking the antecedents of those who participated in the protest. The SP said action would be taken if the police find anything suspicious about them.

Eshwarappa had said last week that loudspeakers used for ‘azaan’ disturb people, especially students preparing for examinations and patients in hospitals. His remarks had evoked protests from the Muslim community.