Karnataka: Man delivers Azaan outside DC office in protest against BJP MLA’s remark

Following former minister and BJP leader K S Eshwarappa’s recent comments on Azaan, a Muslim man delivered the Azaan in front of the deputy commissioner’s office in Shivamogga district, Karnataka.

A group of Muslim men holding flags protested against the BJP MLA’s statements. They even tried to barge into the DC’s office.

#Azaan infront of DC office in #Shivamogga. During protest against #BJP min Eshwarappa's comments on azaan. #Muslim group held a demonstration condemning his statement. A mob of youngsters tried to barge into DC office. During the commotion a youth gave azaan. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/uqTZ4eyLEu — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) March 19, 2023

Eswarappa stirred a fresh controversy in Karnataka by stating that “Does Allah listen only if the Azaan prayers are played on loudspeakers?”.

Speaking at a rally organised as part of the Vijay Sankalp Yatra on Sunday, Eshwarappa said, “Will Allah listen only if the prayers are done through loudspeakers…this makes me question if He is deaf.”

His statements received backlash from the Muslim community. However, the former minister defended his statements saying India is a Hindu Rashtra.

“In the entire world India is the only country for Hindus. We are protecting the Hindu dharma. But if they (Muslims) continue this practice (of giving Azaan) through loudspeakers then we have to admit he (Allah) is deaf. So I think this issue should be addressed at the earliest,” he told reporters.

“I did not mean to condemn any religion but was voicing the sentiments of the public. Let me give you an example. When the Azaan is pronounced near an examination center, students face inconvenience. The same goes for patients in hospitals,” he added.