Karnataka man rapes minor daughter

Bidar: In a shocking incident in Karnataka’s Bidar district, a man raped his minor daughter and is currently absconding, police said on Monday.

The incident had taken place in the limits of Basavakalyan police station.

The accused used to gag his daughter when the other family members were asleep and take her to commit the crime.

Preliminary probe has revealed that the man had been raping his daughter for a long time and he threatened her against revealing the ordeal.

But the girl told her mother and when the latter confronted her husband, the accused beat her up as well.

The incident came to light when the girl was counselled by the Women and Child Welfare Department.

The case was referred to the police and it is being investigated.

The police have launched a hunt for the accused man.

