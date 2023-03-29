Karnataka min Somanna buries hatchet, calls Yediyurappa ‘supreme’ leader

Bengaluru: In a big relief to the ruling BJP in Karnataka, senior Lingayat leader, minister for Housing V. Somanna on Wednesday termed former Chief Minister and BJP Central Parliamentary Board Member B.S. Yediyurappa the “supreme leader”.

Somanna and Yediyurappa were on the path of war recently posing a serious challenge for the ruling BJP in the state. Somanna had skipped Vijay Sankalp Yatra attended by BJP National President J.P. Nadda alleging interference by Yediyurappa in his domain.

Later, it was rumoured that Somanna would join Congress and his photo with Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar in an aircraft fuelled the rumours. However, after the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Somanna clarified that he is happy after the meeting and he will not quit the party.

However, Yediyurappa did not attend the programme of unveiling of the 108-foot tall Male Mahadeshwara statue, where both the leaders were to come together to give a message.

Now, with Somanna giving a categorical statement on his one time mentor Yediyurappa, the saffron party leadership is upbeat. Somanna is an influential leader and played a key role in defeating former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda in the last Lok Sabha elections.

“Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is a smart person and given better administration. Yediyurappa is the supreme leader,” Somanna maintained.

Addressing reporters on the achievements of his portfolio, Somanna stated that, “Our government has been in power for 3 years and 10 months. I have used tough language many times. If any one is hurt with the language, they should forgive. Politics is a bed of thorns,” he said.

Sources said that Somanna’s apology is addressed to Yediyurappa and the party has successfully ended the strife between the two senior leaders.