Karnataka minister calls out BJP after SC rejects Kumaraswamy’s plea

Bengaluru: With the Supreme Court dismissing Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s plea seeking the quashing of proceedings in a graft case, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday questioned the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on their “na khaunga, na khane dunga” slogan.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea by former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy seeking to quash the proceedings in a corruption case related to the de-notification of two plots of land.

“What does the BJP have to say about the Supreme Court order yesterday in connection with Kumaraswamy? Our Prime Minister says na khaunga, na khane dunga (will not indulge in corruption, nor allow anyone to indulge in corruption), but such cases exist in his cabinet,” Kharge said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “The Supreme Court has clearly stated that Kumaraswamy misused his office for personal benefit when he was Chief Minister, and it needs to be investigated. So, it cannot grant a stay order.”

Pointing to the BJP and JD(S) for organising a ‘Mysuru Chalo’ padayatra (foot march) demanding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation when allegations surfaced against him in the MUDA site allotment case, the Minister asked, “Will the BJP do a ‘Mandya Chalo’ now? The BJP has to clarify whether they stand with him (Kumaraswamy) or not.”

Mandya is the parliamentary constituency represented by Kumaraswamy.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Rajesh Bindal refused to entertain Kumaraswamy’s plea against an October 9, 2020 order of the Karnataka High Court.

The High Court had earlier refused to quash the proceedings against him in the matter.

The case relates to a private complaint filed by one M S Mahadeva Swamy before the special judge under the Prevention of Corruption Act in Bengaluru, seeking the prosecution of Kumaraswamy and others.

The complaint alleged that the de-notification of two plots of land in Halagevaderahalli Village, Uttarahalli Hobli, Bengaluru South Taluk, during Kumaraswamy’s tenure as Chief Minister between June 2006 and October 2007, was carried out for pecuniary gain.