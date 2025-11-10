Karnataka Minister Parameshwara vows action over prison irregularities

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said the government has taken serious note of reports about illegal activities in state prisons and warned that such lapses will not be tolerated.

The minister’s statement comes amidst public outrage following recent media reports, which include videos purportedly showing inmates having access to banned items like ganja, liquor, mobile phones, and television inside their barracks at Bengaluru Central Prison.

“Media has reported illegal activities in the jails in the state. We have taken it very seriously. Government will not tolerate it at any cost,” he told reporters ahead of a review meeting.

Also Read CM Siddaramaiah declines to react to RSS leader’s registration statement

Holding the prison authorities accountable, Parameshwara said, “All the officers concerned and the head of the prisons are responsible. After making them in charge of the prisons, it is their duty to manage it properly.”

Listing the violations reported, the Minister said ganja, liquor, and different kinds of activities take place. The person in-charge should be held accountable for it.

Parameshwara said the department has received various inputs and would review all the information before deciding the next course of action.

Parameshwara added that the CM has expressed grave concern over the matter.

“The CM has given instructions to take it seriously and initiate action mercilessly,” he said.

Regarding the high-level meeting, he said he had called the Director General of Police, the Additional Director General of Police (Prisons), and the superintendents of major prisons to discuss the issue.

“We got different types of information. We have suspended a few, registered FIR against them and taken action. Yet this is insufficient. If this goes on then why should we call it a prison? We shouldn’t call it one,” he remarked.

Pointing out that the inmates were imprisoned under the framework of law, the state Home Minister questioned, “Won’t it be wrong if prisons are not managed well?”

Referring to the central jail, he said, “The one in Bengaluru is a main prison in the state. If such things happen there then we have to take action. They have given some reply, but I am not content with them.”

Parameshwara dismissed suggestions that the government was acting under political pressure.

“The opposition BJP has to speak on this issue but we are not taking action because the opposition is raising the issue. We too have a responsibility,” he added.