Karnataka: No respite from rains till Nov 17

Bengaluru is expected to have a cloudy atmosphere throughout the period with drizzles along with misty mornings.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th November 2022 12:07 pm IST
Karnataka: No respite from rains till Nov 17
Representative image

Bengaluru: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain till November 17 in more than 20 districts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru city.

According to IMD, Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur, coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, northern regions of Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, Raichur, Malnad (hilly) regions of Hassan, Chikkamagalur, Shivamogga, southern districts of Kodagu, Mysuru, Mandya, Kolar, Ramnagar and Tumakuru are going to receive incessant rainfall.

Also Read
Idli-Vada ATM in Bangalore mints South Indian breakfast!

Bengaluru is expected to have a cloudy atmosphere throughout the period with drizzles along with misty mornings.

The predicted minimum temperature is 10 degree Celsius and maximum temperature is 26 degrees. The heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu is also going to have bearing on Bengaluru, which is located close to its borders.

Preventive measures are being put in place to tackle the situation and to prevent any loss of life.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button