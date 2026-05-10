Karnataka Planning and Statistics Minister D Sudhakar dies

He had been undergoing treatment for a lung infection for the past two months.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 10th May 2026 8:22 am IST
Karnataka Minister D Sudhakar
Karnataka Minister D Sudhakar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister D Sudhakar died in the early hours of Sunday, May 10 after prolonged illness, according to a medical bulletin. He was 66.

The planning and statistics minister breathed his last at the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences here. He had been undergoing treatment for a lung infection for the past two months.

“Honourable Minister Mr Sudhakar D, 66 yrs old, was declared dead at 3.15 am on 10.05.2026 in Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Electronic City,” Dr R Chinnadurai, Medical Director of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, said in the bulletin.

Subhan Bakery

Sudhakar was a senior Congress leader and the MLA from Hiriyur in Chitradurga district.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 10th May 2026 8:22 am IST

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