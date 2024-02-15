Mistaken as kidnapper, Karnataka police detain Andhra cop

Hassan: Karnataka police on Tuesday detained an Andhra Pradesh police inspector who was returning to his home state along with an accused in sandalwood smuggling case after taking him in custody.



The AP cop was detained after locals in Ballupete village of Sakleshpur taluk in Karnataka mistook him as a kidnapper and informed the local police that he was taking a local resident along with him.



However, after taking the AP policeman to Sakleshpur police station in Karnataka, it was discovered that the he was an inspector of KV Palli police station in Annamayya district of Andhra Pradesh.

According to Annamayya Superintendent of Police, Suresh, a resident of Sakleshpur, was found involved in sandalwood smuggling. He was caught in the limits of KV Palli police station limits in Andhra Pradesh. However, in an attempt to escape, he hit and killed a policeman with his motorcycle.

The Andhra Pradesh Police later traced Suresh to Karnataka and went there to arrest him.

Suresh worked in a coffee estate of Vallhalli near Ballupet in Sakleshpur taluk of Karnataka. The manager of the coffee estate, where Suresh worked and lived, lodged a complaint with the Sakleshpur police that he had been kidnapped.

Based on this information, the Karnataka state police personnel followed an Innova car in which the AP police personnel were taking Suresh to their state.

When Karnataka police intercepted the car, they confronted the Andhra police officers, suspecting them to be kidnappers, and took them to Sakleshpur for questioning.

During enquiry, Andhra Pradesh police produced copy of an FIR registered against Suresh at KV Pally Police Station.

Subsequently, Sakeshpur police allowed the AP police officers to arrest Suresh after verifying the FIR and other records.