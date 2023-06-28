Karnataka police file FIR against BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Police have filed an FIR against BJP IT Cell national Convenor Amit Malviya in connection with publishing “derogatory” posts against Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders.

The High Grounds police in Bengaluru have booked a case against him under IPC Sections 153-A, 120-B, 505 (2), 34.

Ramesh Babu, state Congress leader, had lodged a complaint in this regard. The complaint was filed for releasing an animated video of Rahul Gandhi and claiming that Congress is indulging in anti-national activities.

The complaint alleged that Amit Malviya stated, “Rahul Gandhi is dangerous and playing an insidious game. Amit Malviya further stated that more dangerous are people who are pulling strings of #Raga like Sam P, staunchly anti India, they leave no stone unturned to defame India overseas, just to embarrass Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Ji.”

Reacting to the FIR against Amit Malaviya, Priyank Kharge, state minister stated, “Whenever BJP bears the brunt of law, they cry. They have a problem following the law of the land. I want to ask the BJP which part of the FIR has been filed with a mala fide intention. We have done it after taking legal opinion,” he said.

Amit Malviya had posted an animated video from his official account on June 17. In that video it is claimed that the “Congress party is indulging in anti-national activities and whenever Rahul Gandhi goes abroad he is indulging in anti-national activities. The video also shows that Congress and Rahul Gandhi are breaking the nation,” RDPR and IT and BT minister Priyank Kharge explained.

“We have decided to close down the factory of lies run by the BJP party. They could get away with it as it was their government here. The fact check unit was closed then. The BJP party workers themselves created fake news. We will not let it happen now. Fact check unit would be strengthened. I have already spoken to the CM. The posts, which are communal, disturbing peace will be dealt with and strict action would be taken,” Priyank Kharge said.

They (BJP) will always post vicious messages and sow seeds of hatred and create fear. “We can’t sit quietly when people like J.P. Nadda, Amit Malviya and Sood, who are in responsible positions, give out lies from their accounts. They will have to prove the charges.

“We had lodged a complaint under IPC Sections 505 (2), 553 (A), 120 (B), 34. Let Amit Malviya come to Bengaluru and explain how Congress has indulged in anti-national activities. Otherwise he will have to seek apologies and give a letter to that effect that he won’t make such charges in future,” he said.