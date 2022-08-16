Karnataka: Police grill couple held after flight delayed over ‘suspicious message’

Mangaluru: Karnataka police has grilled the detained young couple held in connection with sending suspicious text messages which delayed Mumbai flight for 6 hours.

The incident had taken place at the Mangaluru International Airport in Dakshina Kannada district on Sunday. Bajpe police in Mangaluru had detained 23-year-old Deepayan Maaji and Simran Tham (23) in connection with the case.

According to police, both hail from Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh. They had come to Manipal city three days ago. The accused youth had boarded a flight to Mumbai and the accused young woman was waiting for her flight to Bengaluru at the lounge.

When Mumbai flight was ready to takeoff, the co-passenger sitting beside accused young woman noticed that she is has keyed in “you are a bomber” message to her boyfriend who was on flight to Mumbai.

The co-passenger alerted the cabin crew about the message and suspicious chatting. The crew who conducted initial checks, halted the flight to Mumbai which was ready to take off and conducted thorough check up after getting passengers off the flight, police said.

The police had detained the young couple following the incident. They claimed that they did it for fun and it is nothing but a friendly chat.

The incident had triggered tension and panic in the backdrop of terrorist attack alerts and high security arranged in the backdrop of celebration of 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

The police stated that they are taking no chances and considered the incident seriously. They are getting the background and antecedent of the couple. Further investigation is on.