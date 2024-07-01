Karnataka police registers first case under new penal code

The case pertains to ‘rash and negligent driving’, which caused ‘death by negligence’

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Updated: 1st July 2024 6:01 pm IST
Karnataka police registers first case under new penal code
Representational photo

Hassan: The Karnataka police on Monday registered the first case in the state under the new penal code, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The case pertains to ‘rash and negligent driving’, which caused ‘death by negligence’.

The new code came into force on Monday replacing the colonial Indian Penal Code.

MS Education Academy

The First Information Report under section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on a complaint by Ravi H S.

Also Read
Shivakumar should be Karnataka CM: Congress MLA; CM points to high command

Ravi accused the driver Sagar of Halebeedu in Hassan district, of driving the car rashly due to which the car off a bridge on Monday morning near Seege Gate between Hassan city and Halebeedu.

While Ravi and Sagar escaped due to the airbags, his mother-in-law, who was seated in the back seat, sustained grievous head injuries.

She was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.

Based on a complaint, police registered a case against Sagar under sections 106 (death by negligence) and 281 (rash and negligent driving) of the BNS.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Updated: 1st July 2024 6:01 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button