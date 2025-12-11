Karnataka: Police take action against inciteful social media posts

Police said the posts were crafted to instil fear, provoke violence, create hostility between communities and disrupt public order in Mangaluru.

Mangaluru: Police have registered a case on their own after discovering a series of alarming and provocative posts on Instagram, allegedly aimed at inciting communal hatred, glorifying violence and threatening revenge attacks in the city.

According to the FIR, filed by Police Sub-inspector Anita Nikkam of the Kankanady Town Police Station, the officer who was monitoring social media platforms on December 2 as per the instructions of senior officials, came across multiple Instagram accounts sharing inflammatory content.

The FIR states that posts and stories on 16 Instagram accounts reportedly carried images of unknown individuals brandishing weapons, including pistols, revolvers, swords and machetes, some with their faces masked.

The FIR states that the content appeared to be part of a larger attempt to incite hatred between religions and communities, encourage unlawful activities, and disturb peace and communal harmony.

The complaint notes that Mangaluru is a ‘sensitive region’, and that the posts indicated a coordinated attempt to create fear, trigger riots, conspiracies and criminal acts through social media.

Police have initiated action under relevant sections of law and are tracing the individuals behind the Instagram accounts.

Further investigation is under way.

