Three killed as car collides with bus on Bengaluru outskirts

Bengaluru: Three people were killed when a speeding car collided with a KSRTC bus near Devanahalli on the outskirts of the city, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the crash took place at Lalagondanahalli Gate on late Wednesday.

All three occupants of the car, who died in this tragedy, have been identified as Mohan Kumar (33), Suman (28) and Sagar (23), all residents of Sadahalli in Devanahalli taluk.

According to preliminary reports, the car was travelling from Chikkaballapur towards Devanahalli at high speed when the driver lost control, jumped the divider and rammed into the KSRTC bus.

Several passengers in the bus sustained minor injuries, police said, adding an investigation is on.