Hyderabad: Woman, bike taxi rider killed in accident

Hyderabad: A bike taxi rider and a woman were killed in an accident in Hyderabad’s Suraram early on Monday, December 8.

The accident occurred near Jyothi Milk Industry when a speeding lorry lost control and hit the bike from behind. The deceased were identified as Jyothi, 32, a resident of Venkat Ram Nagar in Suraram, and Surender Reddy, 45, a bike taxi rider and resident of Pandu Basti.

According to Suraram police, Jyothi had hired the bike while heading to work. The impact of the lorry was so severe that Jyoti and Surender flew off the bike and died on the spot due to grievous injuries. Traffic at the location came to a halt for some time as locals gathered and alerted authorities.

The police reached the spot, shifted the bodies for autopsy and seized the lorry.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Suraram police said, “The accident occurred at 7:00 AM and the lorry driver has been arrested. A case of death due to rash and negligent driving has been registered under section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). “