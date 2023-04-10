Karnataka poll: KCR eyes 40 Assembly seats with significant Telugu voters

Hyderabad: In a bid to expand the activities of the BRS in Karnataka and Maharashtra, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has started the work of identifying assembly constituencies dominated by Telugu voters in the two states. After the announcement of the Karnataka Assembly elections, KCR sent teams of leaders to Karnataka and sought a separate report from some experts.

There are reportedly 40 assembly constituencies in 12 districts of Karnataka where Telugu voters have a decisive position. The success of any candidate will depend on their support. After the release of the notification for the Karnataka Assembly elections, KCR has given the responsibility of various areas of Karnataka to ministers, MLAs and MPs and will campaign in favour of JD(S) candidates in these 40 assembly constituencies.

The districts identified are Bellary, Kolar, Bangalore (Rural), Bangalore (Urban), Rachaur, Kapala Tumkur, Chitradurga, Chikalapura, Yadgiri, Bidar and Kalaburagi. These districts have a significant number of Telugu people migrating from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Most of the sections that influence the elections in Karnataka include Lingayats, Vokkaligas and SC/ST communities, but a significant number of Telugu voters are present in 12 districts. In view of the triangular contest between BJP, Congress and Janata Dal Secular in Karnataka, KCR has decided to support his ally Janta Dal Secular to prevent division of votes. BRS leaders will campaign in favour of Janata Dal-Secular candidates.

The number of assembly seats in Karnataka is 224 and in the 2018 elections, the candidates got the victory on 52 assembly constituencies with a majority of less than 5,000 votes. The state threw up a fractured mandate in 2018 elections with BJP emerging as the single largest party with 104 and the Congress won 87 seats while the JD(S) won 30. It is said that the Janata Dal-Secular’s tally will increase if Telugu voters support it.

The Election Commission announced that single-phase polls wil be held in Karnataka on May 10. The results will be declare 13 May.