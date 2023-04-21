Karnataka polls: BRS to support JD(S), but not to field candidates

Hyderabad: The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana is extending support to the JD(S) in Karnataka Assembly elections and it chose not to field any candidate in the May 10 polls as its friendly party is in the fray.

The BRS, previously called TRS, renamed itself in December last year to make a foray into national politics and it had toyed with the idea of contesting Karnataka elections.

However, it chose not to field candidates in the Assembly polls as JD(S) is its friend and also because it lacked adequate time to plan for fielding nominees in the elections, BRS sources said on Friday.

The process of filing nominations for the May 10 election in Karnataka came to an end on Thursday.

The party was not in favor of contesting the elections without adequate preparation and planning, the sources said, pointing out the efforts being made by BRS to gain a foothold in neighbouring Maharashtra.

BRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has so far addressed two rallies in Nanded region in Maharashtra and is slated to address a public meeting at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad) on April 24.

Rao may consider campaigning in support of JD(S) candidates if there is a request from the latter but no decision has been taken. BRS is also concerned about the view that its campaign may benefit the BJP in Karnataka following a split in anti-BJP votes, the sources said.

Former Karnataka chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy were in attendance in Hyderabad earlier for the events regarding the name change of TRS to BRS.

The Election Commission approved the name change of TRS as BRS in December, 2022.

The BRS appears keen on expanding and fielding candidates in Maharashtra and it has admitted a large number of activists and leaders, separately in groups, in the last couple of months as part of efforts to establish the party organisation in the western state.

BRS, however, has not been a serious contender in any state other than Telangana so far. It did not contest the 2022 Assembly elections in Gujarat and other states.

