Karnataka Polls: Defection by leaders won’t impact BJP, says CM

Mysuru: Unfazed over the exit of disgruntled leaders who were denied tickets for the May 10 Assembly polls, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday that the BJP is a community and cadre-based party and it will win 130 seats to get absolute majority in the 224-member state Assembly.

Speaking to reporters at the Mysuru airport, Bommai said that a few leaders may have deserted the party but as the BJP is not an individual-based party like others, the defection of some leaders will not have any impact.

“The Congress did not have candidates for around 60 constituencies, so it announced nominees for just 150 constituencies and kept quiet without releasing the list for all the 224 seats. It is of no use to get leaders to defect from the strongholds of the BJP and give them Congress tickets,” Bommai said.

Reacting to former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar’s entry into the Congress fold, Bommai said that the senior leader is a very simple and good person, but unfortunately got into bad company.

“Social reformer Basavanna preached to people not to make friendship with bad people. But Shettar, who was in the company of good people, went to the bad people’s group,” Bommai said.

With the BJP pitching state minister V. Somanna from the Lingayat community against Congress strongman and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Varuna Assembly constituency, Bommai said the contest is intense but it is pro-BJP.

“A surprise result will come from this constituency due to political and social polarisation. For this reason, a senior and seasoned leader like Somanna has been fielded in this constituency. We have taken this seat seriously and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the poll campaign a day after the withdrawal of nomination papers,” Bommai said.

The Chief Minister also said that he doesn’t not know why the Congress has not announced a candidate for the Shiggaon Assembly constituency from where Bommai is contesting the polls.

“I have already filed my nomination and have full faith in the voters of ny constituency. My opponent is immaterial as the people’s mandate and support is very important. There is no dearth of it,” the Chief Minister said.