Karnataka: Probe widens after jail DIG held for prisoner release

Bengaluru: The investigation into the alleged use of a fake Supreme Court order to secure the release of a life convict has taken a significant turn with Parappana Agrahara police arresting Jail DIG Somashekar.

The case dates back to 2018, when Shankar, a prisoner sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case, was released from Parappana Agrahara prison. Police said the release was allegedly facilitated by a fabricated Supreme Court order.

According to investigators, the purported court order was created by Srikanth S., who was then employed as a second division assistant in the prison. Based on the alleged fake document, Shankar was released on November 13, 2018, despite being sentenced to life imprisonment.

Both Shankar and Srikanth have already been arrested. With the investigation progressing, police are examining the role of officials who handled the document and authorised or facilitated the prisoner’s release.

Investigators examining DIG’s role

Somashekar was the chief superintendent of the prison at the time of the alleged incident and is now serving as a DIG in the prison department. His position during the period has prompted investigators to examine whether he was aware of the purported order and whether it was properly verified before the convict was released.

Police are scrutinising relevant prison records and the procedures followed in processing the alleged court document. Investigators are also trying to establish whether the incident was limited to the accused individuals already arrested or involved others.

The arrest of the senior prison official is expected to help investigators establish the chain of events leading to Shankar’s release and determine whether there were procedural violations or deliberate actions.

Police said the probe remains underway, with further questioning and examination of records likely to establish the exact circumstances behind the alleged fraudulent release.