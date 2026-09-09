Karnataka PWD minister Satish Jarkiholi residence searched by ED

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday, September 9, carried out a search at the Bengaluru residence of Karnataka PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, escalating its investigation into suspected financial irregularities linked to the state excise department.

The ED team reached Jarkiholi’s house in Dollars Colony early in the morning on September 9 and entered the premises to conduct a detailed search. Two vehicles were used by the officials who arrived at the residence. Security arrangements were also strengthened in the area during the operation.

The development assumes significance as the agency had in June searched multiple premises linked to Y. Manjunath, an excise official who is also related to Jarkiholi. Those searches were carried out in Bengaluru, Belagavi, Mysuru and Athani as part of a probe into alleged corruption in the granting of bar licences.

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Investigators are now understood to be examining whether the financial trail in the excise-related case extends to people associated with the minister. Documents, property records and banking details at Jarkiholi’s residence are reportedly being examined.

The earlier searches involving Manjunath had resulted in the alleged recovery of Rs 5.5 lakh in cash and gold ornaments worth approximately Rs 13.3 crore. Investigators had also reportedly come across documents concerning hundreds of alleged benami bar licences.

The agency is believed to be examining suspected hawala transactions and possible links involving illegal funds. The investigation is also looking into the circumstances surrounding the issuance of bar licences and the alleged involvement of officials and other persons.

The ED’s search of a serving minister’s residence marks a significant development in the case and is likely to intensify political scrutiny of the alleged excise department irregularities.

The investigation is focused on establishing the flow of funds and determining whether any public officials or private individuals benefited from the alleged transactions. The documents and other material collected during the searches could be examined to establish the financial trail.

However, the search itself does not establish criminal liability. Any allegations against Jarkiholi or others named in the investigation will have to be established through the legal process.

The ED is expected to disclose further details about the searches and any material seized after completion of the operation.