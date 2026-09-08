Karnataka: 3 held for ‘repeated’ sexual assault of minor boy

Bengaluru: Three persons have been arrested by Karnataka Police in connection with six cases involving the alleged sexual assault of a minor boy, with the incidents reportedly occurring between February and August 2026.

The arrested accused are Jawad, Shahid and Riyaz alias Abdul Gafoor. The survivor filed a complaint at Vittal police station on September 4, following which police registered six cases against the accused and others.

The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

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Following registration of the cases, police began an investigation into the allegations and arrested the three accused. They were subsequently produced before the jurisdictional court and remanded to judicial custody.

Police said the complaint relates to alleged incidents that took place over several months. Investigators are examining the circumstances of each alleged incident and the role of the persons named in the complaint.

The police are also gathering evidence and recording statements as part of the investigation.

The arrests follow the registration of multiple cases based on the survivor’s complaint, with the police treating each alleged incident separately under the provisions of the POCSO Act.

Further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and determine the involvement, if any, of the other persons named in the complaint. Authorities said appropriate action would be taken based on the evidence gathered during the investigation.