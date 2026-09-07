On way to school, 5-year-old boy run over by lorry in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A five-year-old schoolboy was killed after he was run over by a tipper lorry while he was travelling on a scooter with his mother to school near Uttarahalli in Bengaluru on Monday, September 7.

The incident took place near Savanadurbar Ashram. The deceased has been identified as five-year-old Bhaveen.

According to the police, Bhaveen was travelling with his mother, Shubhalatha, who was taking him to school on a scooter. She had reportedly dropped another child at school shortly before the accident and was proceeding to drop Bhaveen when the incident occurred.

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The tipper lorry allegedly brushed against the scooter, causing Bhaveen to fall onto the road. The lorry then ran over the child, resulting in his death on the spot.

Following the accident, the tipper driver allegedly fled from the spot. The Kengeri Traffic Police have registered a case and seized the vehicle. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the driver.

The police are investigating the circumstances that led to the accident and are examining the movements of the tipper lorry and the events preceding the incident.

Two other accidents on the same day

Earlier, in two separate road accidents in Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts of Karnataka, seven people were killed, including four members of a family who were returning to Bengaluru after visiting the Tirupati temple on Monday.

In the first incident, four pilgrims from Bengaluru were killed after their car reportedly lost control and overturned near Dodda Kari village in KGF taluk of Kolar district on the Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway.

The deceased have been identified as Sharadamma, 70, Deekshita, 25, Devendra Kumar, 41, and Jishnu, 13. They were residents of Vidyaranyapura in Bengaluru.

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The family members had travelled to Tirupati for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara and were returning to Bengaluru when the accident occurred. The Toyota car reportedly lost control and hit the median before overturning, resulting in the deaths of four occupants on the spot.

A case has been registered at the Bethamangala Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

In a separate incident in neighbouring Chikkaballapur district, three women were killed after an Omni car carrying agricultural labourers collided with a mini goods vehicle near Kothanur Gate in Shidlaghatta taluk.

The accident occurred when 10 labourers from Mallikarjunapura village were being taken in an Omni car by a man identified as Ramachandrappa to Hujuguru village for flower harvesting.

Three women from Mallikarjunapura were killed on the spot in the collision.