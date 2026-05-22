Karnataka ranks 5th among most corrupt states, warns Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa

Mandya: Expressing serious concern over rising corruption levels in the state, Karnataka Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa on Thursday, May 21, said that Karnataka has been ranked fifth among the most corrupt states in the country.

He also issued a stern warning to corrupt officials, stating that strict action will be taken against those found misusing public office.

Speaking after completing hearings of pending Lokayukta cases in Mandya and Malavalli taluks, Justice Veerappa said corruption has deeply penetrated almost every department in the state administration. He cautioned that if the situation is not brought under control, it could lead to serious consequences in the future.

“The level of corruption in Karnataka is alarming. Every department is affected. If this continues unchecked, it will lead to a major crisis in governance,” he observed.

The Upa Lokayukta emphasized that both government officials and citizens share responsibility in curbing corruption. “Change must come from both the officers and the public. Officials must discharge their duties with honesty and integrity. If they fail to do so, strict action will be initiated,” he warned.

He also referred to data indicating that a large number of corruption cases remain pending across the state. According to him, 1,281 corruption-related cases are registered under the jurisdiction of 16 districts in Karnataka, highlighting the scale of the issue.

Justice Veerappa cited the Transparency International Corruption Perception Index, noting that India currently ranks 91st among 180 countries, with a score of 39 out of 100.

During his remarks, he reminded officials of their constitutional responsibility, stating that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar envisioned the Constitution to ensure equal opportunity and justice for all citizens.

“Public servants are appointed to serve the people. They must uphold constitutional values and work with sincerity,” he said, adding that deviation from duty would invite disciplinary action.