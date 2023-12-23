Karnataka: Rare sighting of Peregrine Falcon in Koppal district

Koppal: The elusive Peregrine Falcon, hailed as the fastest flying bird globally, belonging to the eagle species, has been spotted in Koppal in north Karnataka, marking the first documented sighting of this magnificent creature in the district.

Known for its incredible speed, averaging 300 km per hour in flight, the falcon was discovered near a village, adding a unique touch to the region’s biodiversity.

Scientifically identified as the Peregrine Falcon, Duck Hawk, or Barbary Falcon, this species was initially recognized by English ornithologist Marmaduke Tunstall in 1771. Though commonly spotted in regions like China and Pakistan, the falcon’s migration to Koppal was recently captured by amateur photographer Amin Attar, who is also the Koppal Zilla Panchayat Chief Accountant.

Photographer Amin Attar with his picture of the Peregrine Falcon.

This remarkable bird exhibits a distinctive bluish-gray body with a black facial spot, complemented by white and yellow chest markings. Measuring between 36 to 49 cm and weighing 550 to 1,500 grams, the female falcon is typically larger than its male counterpart.

Renowned for hunting skills

Peregrine Falcons are renowned for their rapid hunting skills, preying on pigeons, medium-sized birds, waterfowl, mice, worms, and beetles. Often perched on rocks, high hilly areas, mountains, riverbanks, and tall structures with access to water, this bird lays 3 to 4 eggs. Despite its prowess, the species faces the threat of extinction.

Speaking to Siasat.com Prakash, the Range Forest Officer (RFO) in Koppal, highlighted the significance of the falcon’s presence and assured special efforts for its conservation. The bird’s hunting speed, reaching up to 420 km per hour, has inspired the development of fighter plane models for air routes, mimicking the bird’s precision.

Expressing his joy at capturing the Peregrine Falcon on camera, Amin Attar stated, “I am proud to have appeared in the district for the first time and captured it.”

This rare sighting emphasizes the importance of preserving biodiversity and protecting species like the Peregrine Falcon in their natural habitats.