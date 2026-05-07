Karnataka reinstates IPS officer suspended for viral video, appointed DGP

Bengaluru: In a significant and controversial move, the Karnataka government has revoked the suspension of senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Dr K Ramachandra Rao, who was earlier suspended in connection with the alleged “Rasaleele” video case.

The officer has now been reinstated and appointed as Director General of Police (Police Manual), a post considered equivalent in rank to a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) DGP.

Dr Rao, a 1993-batch IPS officer, was suspended on January 19 this year after a video purportedly showing him in an inappropriate situation with a woman inside his office went viral on social media.

The incident had triggered widespread outrage, raising serious questions about conduct and ethics within the police department.

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Following the controversy, the government had ordered a departmental inquiry on March 18. However, as per the latest order, the suspension has been withdrawn under the provisions of the All India Services (AIS) rules, and the officer has been reinstated with immediate effect.

The order was issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) based on directions from the Raj Bhavan and signed by Under Secretary Sanjay BS.

The decision has sparked strong reactions in public circles, with many questioning the timing of the reinstatement, especially before the completion of the inquiry. Critics argue that reappointing an officer facing serious allegations to a high-ranking position could undermine public trust.

Despite the controversy, Dr Rao has now returned to active service, marking a swift turnaround from suspension to reinstatement within a few months.