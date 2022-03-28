Karnataka: Right-wing group calls for boycott of Halal products

Karnataka: Adding to the growing Islamophobia that has engulfed Karnataka in recent months, a video by a member of the Hindu Jana Jagruti is calling for boycott of all halal products in the country.

#HinduJanaJagruti has called for boycott of #Halal meat. Mohan Gowda of HJJ says they are running national campaign demanding ban on halal products. And has urged #Hindus not buy meat from #Muslim shop owners. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/CNXO0oPlaj — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) March 28, 2022

In a video message, Mohan Gowda of HJJ said, “Consuming meat goes against Hindu religion. Under the name of halal certificates and halal meat, hundreds and thousands of crores are being collected to fund anti-nationalists to turn the country into an Islamic state. This conspiracy is going on across all of India.”

Gowda also asked all Hindus to boycott all halal products, and use only ‘Jhatka’ meat. “We will protect the country by boycotting the economy of the anti-nationals.”

Amid the discordant atmosphere in the state caused by the hijab row, many instances of blatant Islamophobia have taken place. Muslim vendors were denied stalls in the Shivamogga festival, followed by an insulting depiction of hijabi women during a play in Udupi’s Karkala Utsav.

Recently, a student in Hubli was also sent back home, for not wearing the uniform and refusing to take off burkha and hijab.