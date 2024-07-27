Karnataka: Rising anti-social cases raise concerns over law and order

Bangalore: The number of anti-social cases in Karnataka over the past one and a half years has raised serious concerns about the state government’s ability to maintain law and order. Data from 2023 to June 30, 2024, reveals a disturbing trend in violent crimes.

Between 2023 and mid-2024, the state reported 1,927 murders, 1,910 extortion cases, 5,810 kidnappings, and 263 robberies. These figures fuel allegations by opposition parties that the state home department has failed to control anti-social elements.

A closer look at the numbers shows a consistent rate of criminal activity. In 2023, Karnataka saw 1,296 murder cases, while the first half of 2024 already accounted for 631 cases.

Extortion cases remain high, with 1,246 incidents reported in 2023 and 664 in the first six months of 2024—over 50% of the previous year’s total. Kidnapping cases and riots have also seen an alarming increase, while robbery cases have shown a slight decrease.

One high-profile case during a session in Belgaum highlighted the severity of the situation. After a young man eloped with a woman, her enraged relatives publicly humiliated and assaulted the man’s mother, stripping her naked and tying her to an electric pole. This incident caused widespread outrage and criticism from the High Court over police failures.

In response to the rising crime rates, the state has implemented several initiatives aimed at improving safety, particularly for women and children. These include the Panic Code, Pink Hoysala, Mahila police station, and the Mahila Special Police Force.

Despite these measures, the current situation underscores the urgent need for more effective action. The government must ensure the home and police departments are adequately equipped and proactive in curbing anti-social activities. Without significant intervention, there is a risk that the law and order situation in Karnataka will deteriorate further.