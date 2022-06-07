Karnataka: Road in Karkala named after Godse removed by authorities

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 7th June 2022 6:19 pm IST
Karnataka: Road in Karkala named after Godse removed by authorities
Photo: Indian Express

Udupi: Authorities along with police have removed a signage that was installed by the roadside in Bola gram panchayat of Karkala taluk here, bearing the name of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse.

The incident came to light on Monday following a photograph of the new road signage being circulated on social media, police sources said.

Also Read
Karnataka: College suspends 23 girl students for protesting to wear Hijab inside classrooms

Gram Panchayat officials, expressing surprise over the signage bearing Godse’s name, said no such decision on naming the road was taken by the panchayat.

MS Education Academy

They said that they have lodged a complaint with police and have communicated the same to higher authorities, adding that they suspect some miscreants behind it, aimed at creating a controversy.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button