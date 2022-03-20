Karnataka: Saffron flag can replace tricolour, says RSS leader

20th March 2022
RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhatt said in Karnataka that the saffron flag can replace the national flag someday.

A video has surfaced where the RSS leader is seen speaking in Kannada, “Who decided the tricolour? We will and we should respect tricolour until in future it is replaced. It was Britisher’s and green flag before. If Hindu samaj comes together, it can and it should happen”

This is not the first time that the demand to replace the national flag with the saffron one has been made. In the past, Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj K S Eshwarappa on February 9 made similar statements.

“We will hoist the saffron flag on any flag post. Those who have sense must respect it. Earlier, people used to laugh when we said a Shri Ram temple would be built in Ayodhya, haven’t we built the temple at Ayodhya now?” Eshwarappa questioned. “We will hoist the saffron flag at any given place in the world. It is our wish to be cladding in saffron shawls,” he said.

