Karnataka seer booked over voting power for minorities statement

An FIR has been registered against Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamastana Math seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji for his remarks on voting power to Muslims, police said on Friday, November 29.

He made the statement during a protest meeting organised by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh here on Tuesday against notices issued by Karnataka’s waqf board.

Urging everyone to unite to protect farmers and their land, Swamiji said that a law should be brought in where the Muslim community does not have voting power.

Stating that it should be ensured there is no Waqf board, he said someone taking away someone else’s land is not “Dharma”.

“…everyone should fight against the injustice being caused to farmers…it is said that the Waqf board can claim anyone’s land. It is a big injustice…someone taking away someone else’s land is not Dharma… So, everyone should fight to ensure that farmers’ land remains with them,” the seer had said.

However, on Wednesday, Swamiji expressed regret over his statement, calling it a “slip of the tongue”.

He said Muslims are also citizens of this country, and they too have voting rights like others.

Based on the complaint by a social worker, the FIR was registered against him on Wednesday at Upparpet police station here, police said.

“We have registered a case against him (Swamiji) under section 299 (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” a senior police officer said.

Karnataka Home minister G Paraemshwara said that the seer has not properly understood the Constitution as well as the rights and opportunities granted to every community and religion within it.

“The Constitution clearly states these provisions, and it is neither appropriate to speak nor act contrary to them. It was emphasised that no one should speak against the principles of the Constitution,” the state Home minister said.

Minister for social welfare HC Mahadevappa said that at the round table conference with the British, Mahatma Gandhi was against the granting of votes to all citizens.

“B.R. Ambedkar vehemently argued for the voting rights of all and explained the ‘one vote, one value’ concept. Ambedkar then stated that the kings used to take birth in palaces but now they will take birth from the polling booths,” he said.

He added that no one has the right to question the voting powers of any community or citizens.

(With inputs from PTI)