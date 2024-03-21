Karnataka: Selection of candidates a headache for BJP, Congress

Bengaluru: Chief minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC President DK Shivakumar held a meeting, for discussions on candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, in New Delhi on Wednesday, March 21.

Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala was unable to take part in the meet as he was out of town. Thus, the issues of Karnataka were left untouched.

The chief minister and deputy chief minister returned to Bangalore on Wednesday night. A meeting headed by Surjewala will be held in Bengaluru on Friday, March 22, to finalize the names of the candidates for four constituencies.

Chitradurga Constituency

It has been decided to give a ticket to former MP BN Chandrappa in Chitradurga constituency. The Congress legislators of the district have also urged national leaders that Chandrappa should be given a chance. Thus, the crisis in this sector has been resolved, sources said.

Chamarajanagar Constituency

Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa is trying hard to get a ticket for his son Sunil Bose in Chamarajanagar. Former MLA J. Nanjundaswamy has been trying to meet top leaders of the party in New Delhi for four or five days. Siddaramaiah is inclined to give Sunil Bose a chance. Shivakumar and other leaders are worried that there may be a problem due to the opposition of the MLAs in the district. Hence, it was decided to conduct further consultation.

Minister’s children have been nominated in five constituencies. It is known that Mahadevappa has expressed sadness that it is not right to take a different stand in the matter of his son.

Chikkaballapur Constituency

In Chikkaballapur, there is a rivalry between former minister H.N. Sivashankar Reddy and Youth Congress National General Secretary Raksha Ramaiah.

“My name was finalized for the Chikkaballapur constituency in the 2009 elections. The opportunity was denied at the last moment. Don’t do this injustice to my son,” said Raksha’s father MLC Sitaram. He urged Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to consider his son.

Bellary Constituency

Former MP from Bellary Constituency V.S. Ugrappa and MLA E. Tukarams daughter trying hard for ticket. Meanwhile, sitting BJP MP Devendrappa also joined the Congress and is seeking a ticket. However, the high command has a stand that there is no ticket for migrants.

To finalize the names of BJP candidates for the five constituencies, the elders held consultations with the state leaders. However, no conclusion could be reached. It has been decided to hold another meeting in the Central Election Committee meeting and come to a final decision.

It is almost certain that sitting MP Anantha Kumar Hegde will lose the ticket from Uttara Kannada constituency. The name of former Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegade Kageri has come to the fore for the same constituency. Discussions have been held as to how the people of this community can be brought into the fray.

A consensus has been reached about fielding former chief minister Jagdish Shettar in Belgaum. BS Yeddyurappa and BY Vijayendra also held discussions with the leaders of the Belgaum district.

In the Chikkaballapur constituency, there is competition between former minister Dr K. Sudhakar and Alok Vishwanath.

It is certain that Union minister A. Narayanaswamy will lose his ticket in the Chitradurga constituency. Former Minister Govinda Karajola’s name has come to the fore for the same.

In Holalkere, MLA B. Chandrappa’s son Raghunandan’s efforts are continuing to fetch himself a ticket.

In Raichur, MP Raja Amareshwar Nayak and former MP BV Nayak are competing for the ticket.