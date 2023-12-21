Karnataka: Siddaramaiah unveils logo of Kogadu Hockey festival

Madikeri: In a momentous event on Thursday, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah unveiled the logo of the Kodagu Hockey Festival, reinforcing the deep-rooted connection between Kodavas and the sport of hockey.

Kodagu, often referred to as the cradle of Indian hockey, boasts a rich legacy with more than 50 Kodavas representing India in various international hockey tournaments.

March, April, and May are the months when the spirit of hockey comes alive in Kodagu a tiny district of the state with unique culture. The Kodava Hockey Festival, colloquially known as the ‘Kodava Cup Hockey’ tournament, stands as a testament to the unique relationship between the Kodava community and the sport of hockey. The festival, a friendly tournament held among Kodava families, is an unparalleled celebration of unity and sportsmanship.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, during the logo unveiling ceremony at the Home Office Krishna, expressed his support for the Kodava Hockey Festival. The event was attended by Virajpet MLA A S Ponnanna and representatives of the Kodava society, marking the significance of the festival in the region.

The Kodava Hockey Cup, initiated in 1997, was the brainchild of Pandanda Kuttappa and the Kashi brothers, retired employees of the State Bank of India and first-class hockey referees. The objective was to foster unity among Kodava families through a shared passion for hockey. The inaugural ‘Pandanda Cup’ tournament witnessed the participation of 60 families at the Karada village ground near Virajpet, with Kuttappa shouldering the financial expenses for the opening ceremony.

Over the years, the Kodava Hockey Festival has grown into the world’s largest hockey festival, making its mark in the Limca Book of Records, the Indian equivalent of the Guinness Book of Records. The tournament is a unique blend of competition, camaraderie, and cultural festivities, making it a cherished annual event for Kodava families.

The festival rotates among Kodava families each year, receiving widespread support and participation.

Families eagerly anticipate this sporting extravaganza, with many in the army making special arrangements to attend the tournament. The Kodava Hockey Festival, with its rich history and traditions, is poised to create yet another unforgettable chapter as it strives to secure a place in the Guinness Book of Records.

As the logo of the Kodagu Hockey Festival is unveiled, anticipation builds for the upcoming tournament, promising to showcase the enduring bond between Kodava and hockey in a spectacular display of hockey prowess and community spirit.