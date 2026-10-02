Karnataka SIR: BJP man admits to filling Form 7s. All of Muslims

Bengaluru: Amid furore over alleged mass deletions of voters of the minority community with rampant use of Form 7 in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Karnataka, a new audio clip is doing the rounds on social media where a BJP worker can be heard discussing deletions with a local reporter.

According to a clip of the purported conversation shared by Alt News founder Mohd Zubair, “Lokesh and Rajni (husband & wife) filled bulk form 7s on their party’s instructions.”

Lokesh and Rajni ( Husband & Wife) filled bulk form 7s on their party's instructions. Here's the call recording.

There were a total of 61 build deletion requests from this booth alone. We have accessed all the 61 form 7s submitted. All the 61 names are of Muslims.… https://t.co/yJZVVSXiH2 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) October 2, 2026

If the conversation between the Vartha Bharti journalist and the couple is to be believed, the wife filled 10 forms, claiming those voters were missing, and the husband, a BJP worker, filled another ten, claiming he had doubts about those voters.

The man, however, admitted that in that particular booth, there were 50 Form 7s filled.

Zubair goes on to say, “There were a total of 61 deletion requests from this booth alone. We have accessed all 61 Form-7s submitted. All 61 names are of Muslims. Interestingly, most names for deletion are ( Abdul/Mohammed/Fatima).”

Earlier in the day, an FIR was registered against Karnataka BJP leader Ravi Patil and others for allegedly attempting to get the names of 198 voters belonging to the minority community deleted from the electoral roll in Belagavi district using Form 7 applications during the ongoing SIR process, police said.

A couple of days ago, CM DK Shivakumar said every genuine voter’s right to vote must be protected and sought constituency-wise details of objections filed through Form 7 during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.