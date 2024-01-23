Karnataka: Stone pelting amid ‘Pran Pratishtha’ celebrations, security beefed up

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Police beefed up security in parts of Belagavi city on Tuesday following an incident of stone pelting between two groups reported in the city.

The incident occurred within the limits of the Market police station. According to the police, the incident took place when a group of youths took out a rally, raising slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ following the Pran Prathistha at Ayodhya on Monday.

Suddenly, the group was attacked with stones. The targeted group of youths retaliated against the attack. The police then resorted to a lathi charge and brought the situation under control.

Following the police action, the groups that had engaged in stone pelting dispersed.

The Market police were gathering CCTV footage to identify those involved in the stone pelting.

As a precautionary measure, the police have deployed two platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) at sensitive points.

Further investigation was on.