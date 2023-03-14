Karnataka: Stones pelted at mosque, Muslim houses, 15 detained

Fifteen people were detained by the police on Tuesday after alleged stone pelting was reported on a mosque, an Urdu medium school and a few Muslim houses during a Hindu bike rally to unveil the statue of Sangolli Rayanna. in Haveri district, Karnataka.

Reports suggest that on March 9 a similar rally was carried out and a few members of the Muslim community were alleged to have pelted stones. Today’s incident was suspected to be a revenge act.

Haveri Superintendent of Police Dr. Shivakumar informed that two vehicles and 8-10 houses were damaged. “The rally was going on peacefully but suddenly nearly 150 people took a sudden detour and went near the mosque and pelted stones We have detained 15 people for investigation. Further action will be taken. the situation is under control,” he said.

Several people were detained today after they allegedly pelted stones at a mosque and some houses belonging to #Muslims in #Karnataka’s #Haveri district during a rally by right-wing outfits. #News9SouthDesk pic.twitter.com/Wn1CCcGKEX — Prajwal D'Souza (@prajwaldza) March 14, 2023

A man named Irfan Mulla, who spoke to news9live said he was standing near his car when the stone pelting broke out. “They attacked our homes and vehicles. I was standing near my car when they suddenly started chasing me,” he said.

The statue was unveiled at a program in the presence of state agriculture minister Patil and urban development minister Byrathi Basavaraj.

The mob allegedly also threatened the children going to the school and pelted stones at the nearby mosque, the nearby Urdu school was also pelted with stones.