Karnataka: Student posts vulgar posts on Hindu girls, challenges police to nab him

Hubballi: The Karnataka police have launched a hunt for a college student who is putting up vulgar posts on Hindu girls and has also challenged the police to catch him, the police said on Friday. The incident took place in Hubballi City.

Following the development, the Vidyanagar police in Hubballi visited a college and started an investigation. His posts have gone viral and raised concern among parents and the general public in Hubballi.

A preliminary probe has revealed that the accused is a student of a private college. He edited the photos of Hindu college girls to make them look vulgar and posted them on Instagram. He also challenged the police to catch him.

The police spoke to the Principal of the college and recorded statements of the students.