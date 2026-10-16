Karnataka suspends 52 Group-D staff over alleged recruitment fraud

Bengaluru: Fifty-two Group-D employees of Karnataka’s Health and Family Welfare Department have been suspended after an inquiry allegedly found that they had obtained government jobs using fake SSLC marks cards and forged verification certificates.

The employees were recruited under the Hyderabad-Karnataka regional quota, now known as Kalyana Karnataka, and appointed in June 2016. They were subsequently posted to various district hospitals and primary health centres in the region.

The recruitment process began with a notification in March 2015. Candidates were required to possess SSLC or an equivalent qualification. A final selection list was issued in November 2015 before appointment orders were released the following year.

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The alleged irregularities surfaced after a complaint was received in 2023, prompting an investigation. Sources said some candidates who had secured approximately 230 marks allegedly presented altered marks cards claiming scores between 560 and 586 out of a maximum of 625.

Investigators also reportedly discovered that certificates presented as confirmation from the relevant examination board were not genuine.

The department had issued notices to the employees following a government order dated September 22, asking them to explain the allegations. As they allegedly failed to submit satisfactory replies, the department proceeded with disciplinary action and ordered their suspension.

The concerned district health officers have been instructed to register criminal cases against the employees and facilitate further investigation.

The alleged fraud has drawn attention to possible lapses in the scrutiny of educational documents during public recruitment. The employees’ suspension is an administrative measure, while criminal and departmental proceedings are expected to establish individual responsibility and determine the next course of action.