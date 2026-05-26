Karnataka, Telangana hold crucial talks on Krishna river barrage project

Hyderabad : In a significant development concerning inter-state water sharing and irrigation planning, Karnataka Small Irrigation Minister N S Boseraju held a high-level meeting with Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy in Hyderabad on Monday, May 25, to discuss Karnataka’s proposed new barrage and irrigation project across the Krishna river.

The meeting, held at the Telangana Secretariat in Hyderabad, focused on the procedural, technical and inter-state coordination aspects related to Karnataka’s proposed barrage near Koratakunda village in Raichur district. Senior officials from both states participated in the discussions, while Karnataka officials made a detailed presentation on the feasibility studies and project design.

During the meeting, Telangana representatives expressed concerns over the possible impact of the project on their state’s irrigation interests and future water requirements. Telangana minister Uttam Kumar Reddy stressed that any project design should ensure that the interests of Telangana are not adversely affected.

Also Read Bengaluru-Tumakuru Metro moves closer as BMRCL submits DPR to govt

Speaking after the meeting, Uttam Kumar Reddy said, “The issues discussed during today’s meeting will be brought to the notice of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. A collective decision will be taken after detailed consultations. Protection of irrigation rights and safeguarding future water needs remain our top priorities.”

He further emphasized that Krishna river water usage should be managed through cooperation and mutual understanding between the states. “Both Telangana and Karnataka should work towards a balanced agreement that protects the interests of farmers and citizens of both states,” he stated.

Hon’ble Minister of Irrigation and Civil Supplies Uttam Kumar Reddy participated in a meeting with Ground Water Development Department, Government of Karnataka led by Honourable Minor Irrigation Minister of Karnataka Shri @NsBoseraju.



A presentation on Feasibility Studies on… pic.twitter.com/bkKzsM532l — Uttam Kumar Reddy (@UttamINC) May 25, 2026

According to Telangana officials, Karnataka presented proposals aimed at finding long-term solutions for drinking water needs, groundwater recharge, irrigation support and sustainable agriculture through inter-state coordination mechanisms.

Meanwhile, Karnataka minister N.S. Boseraju described the meeting as constructive and important from the perspective of regional water management. Sharing details about the discussions, Boseraju said, “Today, we participated in a high-level inter-state meeting with Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy regarding feasibility studies for the proposed barrage across the Krishna river near Koratakunda village in Raichur district.”

He added that the Karnataka government’s initiative reflects its commitment towards effective water resource management, irrigation development, drinking water security and sustainable agricultural growth in the region.

“Our Small Irrigation and Groundwater Development Department is working with a long-term vision to improve groundwater recharge and ensure water availability for people and farmers,” Boseraju stated.

The minister also reiterated Karnataka’s willingness to maintain cooperative relations with Telangana on river water issues. “Karnataka and Telangana will always work together in a spirit of cooperation for the benefit of farmers and the people of both states,” he added.

The proposed project has gained importance as both Karnataka and Telangana continue to explore strategies for managing increasing water demand amid changing climatic conditions and agricultural pressures in the Krishna basin region.